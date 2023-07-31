CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of handling a boat while intoxicated and striking a home in the Lake of the Ozarks region now faces criminal charges.

Camden County prosecutors have charged Adam Jason Ramirez, 47, with seven felony counts of BWI, including two for causing serious injuries, according to online Missouri court records.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Ramirez was driving a boat with him and seven others on board. The report states he is also from Huntington Beach, California.

According to the report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat crash happened at 11:55 p.m. in the Osage Arm part of the lake. A 2014 Nortech was traveling east in the waterway when the vessel, for reasons unknown, ran aground, hit a residence, and overturned.

Ramirez and seven passengers — three men and five women, ranging in ages from 21 to 51 — were all ejected. The helmsman and five passengers were seriously injured, while two others suffered moderate injuries.

Authorities arrested Ramirez on suspicion of boating while intoxicated last week. FOX 2 has requested additional court documents from the Camden County Circuit’s Clerk pertaining to the charges. We will update as more information becomes available.