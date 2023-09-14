ST. LOUIS – A driver crashed into a parked car early Thursday morning in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis.
That crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on Wells and Hamilton Avenues.
The car rolled over, but the driver was not hurt.
by: Reggie Lee
