ST. LOUIS – A dramatic crash shakes up and wakes up a quiet neighborhood in south St. Louis.

The car that hit two parked cars is no longer there, but there is damage left behind. We’re told the noise from the crash was so loud that it woke up the owner of a red Subaru nearby. A grey Nissan Altima was badly damaged as well. There’s also glass and debris all over the street.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Arkansas Avenue, just off Magnolia Avenue. It appears a Chrysler 300 with Illinois plates lost control, crashing into the two parked cars. Leaving the Chrysler 300 flipped on its top.

Dispatchers were called Monday morning, but no one was able to provide further information. It’s unclear what led to the driver of the Chrysler losing control and crashing into the parked cars. So far, no injuries have been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.