FERGUSON, Mo. – One man died after an overnight crash in Ferguson during which his car went airborne, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday near Hereford Avenue and North Elizabeth Avenue. MSHP reports that Dario Graham, 20, has died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

According to a MSHP crash report, Graham’s car went airborne after he failed to yield a traffic stop. Investigators say his car began to slide after it landed, but he overcorrected. The car eventually went off the south side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign, tree, and part of a residence, per the crash report.

Graham was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ferguson Police Department continue to investigate what led up to the crash.