ST. LOUIS – A driver accused of firing shots during a recent road rage incident in St. Louis is behind bars.

Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Packer became irate because was not smoothly able to merge into a traffic lane. Packer reportedly yelled profanities at the victim before firing shots at the victim’s vehicle. No major injuries were reported, but the shots caused significant damage to the victim’s front passenger window.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area which supported the victim’s account of what happened. Police tracked down Packer’s vehicle at his working grounds after the shots were fired. Per court documents, Packer made several “incriminating, spontaneous statements” upon his arrest.

Prosecutors have charged Packer with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He is jailed in St. Louis City without bond. Packer has a court appearance over the charges set for Wednesday.