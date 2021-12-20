Driver fleeing police hits 2 vehicles in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured after a driver fleeing police crashed into two vehicles in north St. Louis County Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area near West Florissant Road and Chambers Road around 7:55 p.m. after receiving a call in reference to a previously-reported stolen car.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver traveled westbound on Chambers Road and crashed a short distance after. Police said the driver struck two separate vehicles.

The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and later transported to a hospital. People inside the other vehicles also sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No officers were injured. It’s unclear how many people were inside each vehicle.

No charges have been announced as police continue to investigate. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.