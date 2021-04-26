Driver flees scene after striking Jefferson County skateboarder with vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jeff Rongey considers himself lucky to be alive. He was struck while riding his Onewheel, a type of skateboard with one wheel and a motor, in Jefferson County Sunday. Rongey said he was crossing Route 141 at Springdale Lane when a car struck him and drove away.

“I hit the hood and then I fell back on the pavement,” he said.

Rongey walked away from the crash. He went to a hospital Monday to make sure he was okay.

“At first I was more upset about my Onewheel getting ruined but come to realize I was lucky to be alive,” he said.

He described the vehicle that hit him as an older model Honda Civic. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX 2 a dark-grey Honda Civic left the scene.

Ryan Parker lives near the site of the crash. He’s relieved Rongey is okay. He’s also upset the driver left the scene.

“Stop to see if they’re all right,” said Parker. “I mean, he could have been dead.”

“I noticed he tapped his brake lights, maybe a couple hundred feet after the accident, just tapped them and sped off,” said Rongey.

Rongey said he was wearing a neon green sweatshirt to help drivers see him. He said the crash happened before 8 p.m. when there was still daylight.

Both Parker and Rongey hope anyone with information will contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They also hope drivers will pay attention to their surroundings and avoid distracted driving.

“I have two young kids that I can go home to,” said Rongey. “I’m grateful to be alive.”