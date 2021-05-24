Driver goes the wrong way during I-44 police chase in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase ended near Interstate 44 and Highway AH in Franklin County this morning. A person has been taken into police custody. It is not yet clear why the person was trying to run from the police.
During the police pursuit the driver was weaving medians, side roads, and even went the wrong way on I-44 in both directions. Three of the vehicle’s tires were flattened and that brought the chase to an end.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.