ST. ANN, Mo. – The driver of a car had a seizure and hit a utility pole Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann.

There were kids inside the car, but they were buckled in and everyone involved is alright. Their specific conditions are unknown.

