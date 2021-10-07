Driver hits MoDOT contractor truck on SB 270 near Manchester

ST. LOUIS – A driver slammed into the back of a MoDOT contractor’s truck late Wednesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester Road. The truck had a sign on it warning drivers of the lane closure, but the woman driving the car says she didn’t see it and slammed into the back of the truck.

There has been no word of any injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

270 South near Manchester—Highway Contractor Truck hit overnight the driver of the SUV tells bystanders she didn’t see the truck. pic.twitter.com/k2cN0tK9gk — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 7, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.