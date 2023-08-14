Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

ST. LOUIS — A man died early Sunday morning during a rollover crash on a ramp from I-170 to eastbound I-70. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Yelmer Ramirez-Tercero. A passenger in the vehicle was also seriously injured.

Troopers say that Ramirez-Tercero was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox too fast at around 2 a.m. onto the ramp. The vehicle went off the roadway, up an embankment, and got stuck on a MetroLink overpass. It landed on its roof and caught fire.

Ramirez-Tercero was pronounced dead at the scene. An ambulance took the 21-year-old passenger to a nearby hospital.