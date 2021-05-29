Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 364

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 364 in St. Charles County involving a wrong-way driver.

According to state troopers, the incident began with police receiving a call for somebody fleeing the scene of an accident on eastbound Highway 364 at Gutermuth Road.

The vehicle, described as a small white SUV, left the area traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Moments later, that SUV collided with another vehicle on Highway 364 at Bryan Road.

The SUV went airborne, landed on its roof, and caught fire. The driver died at the scene. The person in the vehicle that was struck was trapped in their car and had to be rescued by police.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were closed for accident clearance crews and investigators.