ST. LOUIS – A driver struck a pedestrian early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis and then drove off.

Police are looking for the suspect.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. along Union Boulevard at Wabada Avenue.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

