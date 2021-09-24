Driver of ATV dies after crashing into Jeep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The driver of an all-terrain vehicle is dead after it reportedly popped a wheelie and crashed into the side of a Jeep. KCTV-TV reports that the accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City. Police said a man driving a Yamaha four-wheeler ran a red light and popped a wheelie while trying to go around a vehicle that was in front of him at the light. As the ATV ran the red light it drove into the side of a Jeep. The ATV driver was thrown from the vehicle and died. The woman driving the Jeep is hospitalized with serious injuries. Her 1-year-old son who was in the Jeep was not hurt.

