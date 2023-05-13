ST. LOUIS – A gunman shot a driver and a passenger on Interstate 70 overnight in St. Louis. One woman shot suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Salisbury Street.

Investigators say the victims, a 36-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were in a car when another driver suddenly drove in front of them. Moments later, one passenger in that vehicle began shooting at the victims’ car.

The suspect vehicle then sped away from the victims. The two people shot then rerouted and stopped near Halls Ferry Road and Lucas-Hunt Road in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen and one to her arm. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his right arm and torso. Both are being treated for their injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.