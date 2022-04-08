ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a wreck early Friday morning.

The crash involved a vehicle and a semi. The driver of the semi said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. when he was turning at the intersection of North Tucker and Pine in Downtown St. Louis. That’s when the driver of a car tried to squeeze between his big rig and another tractor-trailer parked on Tucker. That car ended up wedged between both trucks. The driver got out and ran away.

