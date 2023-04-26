ST. LOUIS – One man is dead, and three others are hurt after the truck they are in is shot at, then crashes into a vacant home overnight in south St. Louis.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police told FOX 2 the pick-up driver was shot in the face or neck area before the truck crashed into the house. At this point, police don’t know much about the shooter.

Police rushed to the scene at Chippewa Street and Nebraska Avenue a little before 11:30 p.m. We’re told the original response was for a “shots fired” call, but then more details unfolded.

Officers shared that four people were in a truck driving on Chippewa, when someone started shooting at the vehicle. The driver started reversing to try and get away. He then knocked over a stop sign and fire hydrant before crashing into the vacant home.

Police said the driver was unconscious and barely breathing when authorities arrived. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three other people in the truck initially ran away from the scene, but they were found by police a short time later and were taken to the hospital by an ambulance for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

St. Louis Police Metropolitan Department’s Lt. Matthew Karnowski spoke with FOX 2 about the injuries suffered by the truck driver.

“We don’t know his exact cause of death yet,” Karnowski revealed. “That’s going to be up to the medical examiner’s office; but we do know the treating physicians believe he had been shot somewhere in the face or the neck, but he also had trauma from being ejected from the vehicle.”

Police said it’s unclear whether the shooter was in a car or on foot. So far, nobody is in custody. The investigation into this murder and crash still unfolding.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.