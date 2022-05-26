KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are searching for a driver they say fatally hit a pedestrian on a Kansas City road following a police chase of a stolen pickup truck. Police say in a news release that the chase began Wednesday afternoon when officers spotted the pickup and tried to pull it over. The truck fled, ramming a patrol car in the process. Police say the officers called off the chase as the truck entered the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 traveling southbound. Less than a minute later, police found in the road the body a man later identified as 44-year-old Ronald Campbell and the truck a short distance away. A woman who was in the truck was arrested. The driver of the truck fled on foot and has not been found.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction