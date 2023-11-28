FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two women are behind bars after a violent weekend fight in Florissant, which reportedly escalated to gunshots and another woman being struck by a car.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Destiny Sanders, 22, and Daisha Proudie, 26, with two felonies each in connection with the fight.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, it all unfolded last Friday during an argument at a Florissant home. Investigators say Sanders and her partner were involved in a physical fight, which Proudie attempted to break up. Sanders eventually left the house.

Proudie and her wife then went outside to check if Sanders was leaving the area. After exchanging words, Sanders allegedly drove her car at Proudie and her wife, striking the latter.

Per court documents, Proudie briefly jumped on and off the hood of the car, then Sanders tried to drive away. After that, Proudie allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at Sanders, who was not hit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities issued warrants for Sanders and Proudie the next day. Both are jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Sanders was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Proudie was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Both have preliminary hearings set for Dec. 14, per Missouri court records.