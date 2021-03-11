Driver who caused fatal crash in Pagedale likely to face charges, police chief says

PAGEDALE, Mo. – A deadly high-speed crash scene stretched over an entire block in Pagedale on Wednesday morning. One woman was killed and four people were rushed to a hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical, according to police.

It took more than three hours to clear the crash scene on Page Boulevard near Ferguson Avenue.

There was no police pursuit but surveillance video showed a driver going at a very high rate of speed on Page just before the crash around 10 a.m., Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons said.

A witness said it sounded like a train accident.

“It was a loud screeching noise, like a train putting on brakes,” said D.C. Mitchell.

The end of the crash scene was in front of his home.

“I heard it. I knew something was going to hit I just didn’t know where,” he said. “I heard like three bangs, so I ran outside and saw this horrific crash. There’s nothing anybody could do on the scene. All we can do is pray for the victims and their families.”

Mitchell checked the vehicles to see if he could help. The woman driving a beige Hyundai was already dead, he said.

Two passengers in her car and the drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to a hospital.

Police said the driver of a silver Dodge Challenger was speeding westbound on Page when he side-swiped an oncoming black Ford sedan. The Challenger lost a tire, spun out, and then hit the Hyundai head-on. The Hyundai rolled and the driver died at the scene.

“You have to slow down because this lady lost her life. She has loved ones,” Simmons said. “There’s nothing anybody can do to turn this back around.”

The chief said charges are likely against the driver of the Challenger.

There have been a lot of crashes on this section of Page, according to police and Mitchell.

One crash them took out a wall around Mitchell’s front yard last summer, he said.

Speed always seems to be a factor.

Vehicle traffic has been reduced to a single lane on eastbound Page in recent years with the additions of a bike lane and ornamental street lighting.

Mitchell wants to see the same thing on his side of the street. He says it could save lives.

“Don’t be speeding through there. We’ve got kids riding bicycles. All over St. Louis, you have to be careful,” he said. “Don’t speed because it can lead to something like this…I just want to continue to pray for these families because it’s a sad day in St. Louis right now.”

Investigators had yet to release the names of those involved as of early Wednesday evening, pending notification of the next of kin.

