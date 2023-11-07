ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A late-night hit-and-run in Ferguson sends three MoDOT contract workers to the hospital. St. Louis County Police confirmed for FOX 2 on Tuesday morning that the alleged hit-and-run driver is in custody. The incident took place just off I-270 at New Halls Ferry.

It appears a white sedan was the vehicle that hit the workers. Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said that while the suspect vehicle remained at the scene, the driver of the car ran away after the incident. This all took place around 10:30 p.m.

Doyle told FOX 2 that the three MoDOT contract workers were on the job when they were hit on New Halls Ferry Road underneath the I-270 overpass. It’s understood the Missouri Highway Patrol, St. Louis County Police, and Ferguson Police were all canvassing the area for the driver who took off after the workers were hit.

County police added that the driver was caught about twenty minutes after he ran off from the scene. He’s facing DWI charges after the crash. All three MoDOT workers were taken to the hospital for treatment. We are still awaiting word on their official conditions.

We’re told the Missouri Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. We have reached out to them to try and get the latest on the investigation and the conditions of the workers.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.