ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of thousands of Missouri drivers are out on the roads for the long holiday weekend. A spokesperson for AAA says more drivers are hitting the roads thanks to cheaper gas prices compared to last year.

FOX 2 caught up with drivers making a pit stop before getting on the roads.

“Of course, we always have to get the popcorn because it’s delicious,” Margie Bretz said. “Then we got the homemade chips and brisket sandwich.”

“We have a whole cooler packed. We have snacks. We always stop at Wally’s. We stopped at the one in Pontiac, and we stop at the one here,” Jennifer Scales said.

According to drivers we spoke with, the highways have been busy, but drivers haven’t noticed significant traffic jams yet.

“I think they’re going to be pretty good. I’m hoping. But yeah, I think they’re going to be pretty good, and we’re really excited,” Bretz said.

AAA said more than 950,000 travelers are out on Missouri roads this week.

“We are heading down to Branson, and we are going to have Thanksgiving dinner at the top of the rock,” Bretz said.

“We are traveling down to Sullivan, Missouri, down from Antioch, Illinois,” Scales said.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers of possible snow flurries overnight Saturday north of Interstate 70.