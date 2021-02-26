Drivers beware: I-64 shutdown is this weekend

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation’s demolition of the S. Ewing overpass is scheduled to begin Friday night. Construction crews started moving equipment into place Thursday. The demolition will result in the weekend shutdown of Interstate 64 from Grand to I-44.

Ramp closures are scheduled to begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. with interstate lane closures beginning at 7 p.m. All lanes are expected to be closed by 8 p.m.

MoDOT expects the interstate to reopen Monday by 5 a.m.

The work is near the site of what will soon be a soccer stadium. Some longtime Downtown West business operators are optimistic for the area’s future.

Keith Shackleford is a longtime St. Louis barber. His shop is across the street from the old Butler Brothers building on Olive Street. He’s excited over the news a developer plans to turn the building into retail space and apartments.

“Especially if we can remain in this location,” Shackleford said. “Sometimes when you have redevelopment, it may mean you have to move but I hope that’s not the case.”

He’s also excited about the soccer stadium construction. So is the owner of Hairfixx, a hair extension business near the corner of 18th St. and Olive.

“I think that’s a really big deal,” said Darice Swink. “It will bring more tourists in, which in turn would bring more traffic to the businesses down here.”

Greater St. Louis Inc. helped secure the deal to renovate the Butler Brothers building.

“One of the largest vacant buildings in all of Downtown St. Louis right now is coming to our market because they see what’s happening, this renaissance happening in the urban core with over $8 billion of reinvestment,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “They want to be a part of it.”

Hall cited the nearly $2 billion NGA project, redevelopment of Union Station, the Cortex District, and the future soccer stadium as all reasons to be optimistic about Downtown West’s future.

“This is going to be an incredible, dynamic, mix-use neighborhood that is just going to be a gem of this city,” he said.

