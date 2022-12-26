ST. LOUIS – The winter weather made for a slippery commute for drivers on the roads as the holiday travel weekend wrapped up with one of the busiest days of the year.

“Cold, windy, and slick in a few spots,” said one driver.

According to AAA, nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations. This year, there will be 2 million more drivers than in 2021.

“I’d much rather drive then jump on a plane because the weather has been crazy here lately and probably going to get worse,” said Marcus Coppock.

Coppock drove almost eight hours from Indiana to his home in Missouri. However, he has to get back behind the wheel again, this time for his job as a truck driver.

“Away from home during the holidays, it happens, but we do what we do,” Coppock said. “We have to keep America moving.”

“I drove to southern Illinois yesterday, and then to Springfield, and then back down to here, so it’s been quite the haul,” said Blake Calino.

According to AAA, Missouri drivers are paying the fourth-lowest average gas price in the country.

“It helps,” Calino said. “It makes life easier, especially, I mean I’ve driven several hundred miles in the past week just trying to visit every family member for holidays, so it’s nice.”

“It’s more important to be safe than sorry,” said another driver.

Drivers fill up and slow down as another wave of cold settles in.