ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A stretch of westbound lanes on Interstate 270 and two interchanges between Interstate 64 and I-270 will be closed for the weekend, which started at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Madison County, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be working on two westbound lanes between Riverview Drive and Illinois Route 3. One lane will remain open at all times.

“The road construction is horrible right now,” Tammy Doty said on Friday.

Dotty said she’s dealt with constant construction on the highway and said driving on I-270 usually adds about 15 to 20 minutes to her commute time.

There are also some closures happening in west St. Louis County at the I-270 and I-64 interchange, with the two ramps being closed through the weekend. The southbound I-270 to eastbound I-64 and the northbound I-270 to westbound I-64 will be closed until Monday morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be repairing the highway and painting the I-270 bridges.

IDOT and MoDOT are telling drivers to expect delays and encouraging them to find alternate routes.

Both construction zones will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.