Drone video tracks EF-1 tornado path near Salem, Missouri

GLADDEN, Mo- Drone video shows the damage left from a tornado in Gladden.

The tornado was an EF-1 and was on the ground for six miles.

Across Missouri, there were several tornado warnings across the region, and a few areas were surveyed.

The first touched down at 3:27 p.m. CDT five miles east of Turney, Clinton County, Mo northeast of Kansas City. Its maximum width was 40 yards, and the length was 4.653 miles long. It ended 5 miles west of Kingston, Caldwell County, Mo. This tornado was ranked an EF1 with 100mph winds. The only damage that was reported was roof damage.

An EF-2 tornado was reported in Livingston/Linn that touched down at 4:31 p.m. and ended at 5:18 p.m. It was 150 yards in width and traveled 31.54 miles with max winds of 120mph.

Gladden, Dent County, a tornado touched down at 6:34 p.m. with estimated peak winds at 100mph, ranked an EF-1. This tornado had a maximum wide path of 440 yards and a length of 5.84 miles. The tornado ended at 6:44 p.m.

This storm caused a roof to lift, which resulted in a partial failure of an exterior wall near county road 5510. The tornado uprooted and snapped numerous trees before completely destroying a barn and small shed before crossing over highway N southeast of Turtle, Mo. Trees were uprooted and snapped at their trunks as the tornado crossed County Road 5380.

Richland, Camden County, a tornado touched down at 6:53 p.m. with estimated peak winds at 90mph, ranked an EF-1. The tornado had a maximum wide path of 100 yards and traveled 2.1 miles. The tornado dissipated at 6:57. This tornado tore off the roof of one home and damaged a barn. Multiple trees were uprooted, with several large trees limbs snapped.

