ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – We’re still a couple of weeks away from the Fourth of July, but Tuesday is the official start of fireworks season in Missouri.

“And here you have a wide variety from anywhere from like $30 all the way up to $200 or $300 per box,” said Joshua Galati, fireworks stand operator.

From little fireworks costing a few dollars to the big ones costing a few hundred, Galati has been selling fireworks for about 10 years. He opened his Firework City tent off Highway 94 in Weldon Spring on Tuesday afternoon. Galati said he expects this season’s sales to be a little down simply because the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday, but that’s not the only reason.

“What plays a factor is the weather,” he said. “I mean, that’s probably the biggest important factor in anything.”

Our drier season means more fire danger. Abnormally dry conditions in the St. Louis area; moderate drought conditions in surrounding counties, and some parts of St. Charles County experiencing severe drought conditions.

“The Fourth of July is the busiest single day in the fire service nationally,” said Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District.

There are nearly 20,000 fires a year from fireworks in the country, according to Coppin. In 2020, there were 485 emergency room visits related to fireworks in the state.

“So, leading into the Fourth of July, we are definitely prepared for an increase in brush fires,” Coppin said.

The St. Louis area is still well below its normal rainfall totals, but the past weekend’s storm may be able to wash away Galati’s worries about a slow fireworks season.

“I think that last rain was a good rain,” he said. “I think we got a couple of inches, if not a little bit more, so I think we are good with that rain.”

Galati said that some years the cities institute rules against the sale of aerial fireworks during dry seasons like this one. But it’s not something he’s worried about this year.