ST. LOUIS – A convicted drug dealer appeared in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for selling drugs that caused three overdoses—one fatal and two nonfatal—in St. Charles.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Ledra Craig, 46, was found guilty of a fentanyl conspiracy charge, two counts of distribution of fentanyl causing serious bodily injury, one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and one count of fentanyl distribution for sale to an undercover officer.

According to court documents, the overdoses happened on the morning of Aug. 2, 2020.

Craig supplied fentanyl to one man in the bathroom at Ameristar Casino just before 7 a.m. That man collapsed in the lobby just minutes later, and was revived with Narcan.

While that man was being revived, Craig met with two people in the casino parking garage and sold the pair what they thought was cocaine. Those two individuals drove to Hyannis Drive in St. Charles and took the drugs. Both men overdosed. One of the victims was successfully revived with Narcan. The other man died.

Law enforcement identified Craig from casino security video and observed him making at least one drug transaction. Police arrested Craig and said he admitted selling the fentanyl.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Craig to 35 years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $8,544 for his victim’s funeral expenses.