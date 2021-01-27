Drunk driver kills couple coming home from date night on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two families are getting ready to bury loved ones after a drunk driver killed the couple on Interstate 270 Friday night.

Natalia Twigg and Henry Gaston had been a couple for about 12 years. Natalia’s sister-in-law Crystal describes them as the couple you could always count on.

Natalia has five children ranging in ages from 18 to almost a year. The two youngest children are with Henry.

According to Crystal, the couple was headed home Friday evening from a date at the casino. They were driving southbound on I-270 just south of Manchester Road when troopers say a man driving fast and carelessly hit their minivan. The couple’s minivan ran off the highway and struck a tree, killing both Natalia and Henry.

According to charging documents the driver of the other vehicle appeared intoxicated and six hours after the crash his blood alcohol content was still twice the legal limit.

Justin Eberle, 35, has been charged with a DWI causing the death of two or more people. He is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Corporal Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said we are only one month into 2021 but already we are seeing an increase in deadly crashes.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the families of the victims.