ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of driving drunk with multiple children in a car and causing a crash that led to another person’s death in St. Louis County is behind bars.

Police issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of 26-year-old Ricky Boykin, nearly three months after the deadly crash. Prosecutors have charged Boykin with DWI leading to death, driving while revoked and two counts of child endangerment.

The crash happened March 12, 2022, on Chambers Road. Investigators say Boykin was driving 75 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, crashing into a vehicle with one person. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but died from injuries in the crash.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, police observed Boykin bleeding from his forehead after the crash. Police took both children to a hospital for treatment after the crash. Later on, tests revealed Boykin was driving at a .165 BAC level, nearly twice the legal limit.

Investigators say Boykin was also driving with a revoked drivers license and had at least three prior driving while revoked convictions over the past decade. Per Missouri court records, Boykin also faces felony charges in a pending case. Boykin is behind bars in St. Louis County on a $100,000 bond.