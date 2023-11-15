ST. LOUIS – Plans for a dual-branded hotel in downtown St. Louis are moving forward.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the ‘Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority’ approved ten years of tax abatement for ‘Midas Hospitality’s Project.’ The 304-room building will include Kimpton hotels and restaurants and Staybridge suites.

It’ll be built at Market Street and Jefferson Avenue, near the CITYPARK soccer stadium and Union Station. It’ll cost $126 million.

There is no word on when the dual hotel is expected to be completed.