ST. LOUIS — Dubuque Coffee products will be available in 90 Schnucks Markets across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. This expansion will make the locally roasted coffee brand more widely accessible. The company is working to be in more homes and businesses.

The Dubuque Coffee brand has been available from the roastery in Brentwood or through the online store. It can also be found on Dierberg’s Market shelves.

“We’re thrilled to be the coffee of choice in hundreds of the best restaurants, private clubs and favored establishments throughout the Midwest and the nation,” stated Charles Dubuque. “Defining the art of coffee is our commitment. We like taking that to new heights every day and are excited for the opportunity with Schnucks to bring our coffee directly into your homes.”

Dubuque Coffee started in 2015 in St. Louis. They source coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Kenya, Sumatra and roast them to make signature blends.