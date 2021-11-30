Duck-billed dinosaur may be one of many at Missouri site

In this undated photo provided by Peter J. Makovicky, a dinosaur’s body has been wrapped with plaster bandages to protect it during removal and transport, in southern Missouri, as team members Akiko Shinya, left, and MInyoung Son tunnel through the clay under the jacket to loosen it so it can be flipped and the underside wrapped with plaster bandages. (Peter J. Makovicky via AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Finding the fossils of a large duck-billed dinosaur in southern Missouri is exciting enough, but a paleontologist who helped lead the dig believes there are many more in the same area.

The latest fossils are a specimen of Parrosaurus missouriensis, first discovered at the site in Bollinger County nearly 80 years ago but not confirmed as a new species until the latest dig.

Experts believe the plant-eating dinosaurs grew to around 35 feet in length. Last month, a crane hoisted a 2,500-pound chunk of remains from the latest find. The fossils will go to Chicago’s Field Museum for further research.