Duck boat rides may return to Branson after 2018 tragedy

BRANSON, Mo. — Nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake, duck boat rides may soon be returning to Branson, Missouri.

Branson, one of Missouri’s top tourist attractions, is a place of seemingly endless attractions. Still, there’s been a feeling of something missing since July of 2018.

“I would hope everyone would keep an open mind as we move forward with the new ducks,” said former Branson Mayor Karen Best. “It is part of the fabric of who we are. If you’re putting them back in the water and they’re safe, I’m all for that.”

She doesn’t say that lightly. Best was mayor when the tragedy happened.

A “Ride The Ducks” World War II-era amphibious vehicle or “duck” was on the lake with 31 people aboard when it sank in a storm. Nine of those who died were members of the same family. Best was among those who had the somber duty of breaking the news to the victims’ loved ones.

“It was probably the hardest day of my whole life,” she said.

A severe storm seemed to pop up out of nowhere, she recalled. Side curtains on the duck for blocking rain reportedly trapped people underwater after the capsized.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigated and recommended that curtains and canopies be banned and that ducks be required to have more buoyancy.

Members of Missouri’s congressional delegation including Senator, Josh Hawley, and Congressman, Bill Long, introduced legislation to have those recommendations become law, which has yet to happen.

A website for the new ‘Branson Duck Tours’ says its ducks are Hydra-Terra amphibious vehicles, Coast-Guard approved with aluminum hulls filled with urethane flotation foam that make them “unsinkable”.

According to its Facebook page, Branson Duck Tours has recently launched a prototype from the Branson Landing onto Lake Taneycomo and is hiring workers with plans to offer public tours this Spring.

Former riders have mixed emotions, including Best and Branson visitor Marcus Rich. He would ride again. Memories of riding with his young son outweigh the tragedy.

“I was shocked (by the news in 2018),” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. My son actually had been on it a few times. He’s actually driven the boat. He’s got a little “captain’s picture” and everything.”

“I want us to never forget what happened that day,” said Best, holding a heart-shaped locket she wore around her neck. “This heart I wear, I promised the families that every time I wear it I would think of them. Seventeen people lost their lives. That’s something you don’t erase.”

Though she wants anyone to be able to ride a safe, new version of duck boats, she doubts she’ll ever be one of them.

Ripley Entertainment, operator the Ride The Ducks attraction at the time of the accident, reached financial settlements with the survivors and victims’ families.

Three workers face criminal charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to child endangerment for allegedly failing to follow safety guidelines. They are due in court for a hearing next week.