ST. LOUIS – A dump truck heading east on the Page extension flipped in the fast lane Monday afternoon.

The incident happened between Harvester Road and Heritage Landing. The driver was trapped in the truck. Other drivers tried to help get him out before emergency crews arrived and worked to get the driver out of the truck.

It is unknown at this time what caused the truck to flip. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.