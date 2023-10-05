ST. LOUIS – Authorities found two teenagers hiding inside a dumpster shortly after they were accused in an armed robbery earlier this week in north St. Louis.

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection after K-9 “Tazer” tracked down their location from the original crime scene.

Prosecutors have charged the older teenager, William King, with first-degree armed robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the investigation.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Union Boulevard in the Kingshighway West neighborhood. Investigators say the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was standing at a bus stop when she was approached by two teenagers.

One teenager pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s purse and phone. She complied and surrendered her belongings, then spotted the teens running toward Arlington Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police responded to the scene and eventually made way to an alley on Arlington Avenue. K-9 “Tazer” is credited for following a track that led police to the dumpster.

Officers recovered one weapon, in addition to several items stolen from the victim. The younger teenager was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center. King is jailed in St. Louis City without bond.