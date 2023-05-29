ST. JAMES, Mo. – A St. James, Missouri, woman died Sunday afternoon after the dune buggy she was riding in overturned along a backcountry road.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. on County Road 1140, just west of County Road 1090.

Two people were riding in a 1981 dune buggy when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The dune buggy ran off the road and overturned.

A passenger, identified as Chandra Moffet, was ejected from the dune buggy and killed. Moffet was 42.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

State troopers said Moffet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.