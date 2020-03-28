During coronavirus, local school provides fresh produce, lunches to Jennings families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. - Schools are doing their part to feed students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, cars were lined up outside the Jennings Educational Training School on West Florissant.

Families expressed gratitude as teams handed out lunches and fresh produce.

The need has become greater as the coronavirus has forced schools to shut down. Schools are not only a place to learn they're also where students get a much-needed meal.

“This is something our community has been used to doing. We have a lot of the usual people coming through. But it's increasing… because there aren’t a lot of pantries in north St. Louis County,” said Jennings Superintendent Art McCoy.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Luis Perez was there to help distribute items and direct traffic.

“It’s essential that everybody has groceries. And everybody has food to eat. So we’re glad to help out,” he said.

The food is available for Jennings residents 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Friday at the Jennings Educational Training School at 6605 West Florissant.