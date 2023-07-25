ST. LOUIS – Hot and humid conditions are expected this week, with each day getting a little warmer until we reach—and surpass—the century mark temperature-wise.

Authorities are warning residents about the dangerous temperatures and encouraging residents to check on their neighbors, especially seniors and individuals with disabilities.

As the heat wave in the area continues, the nonprofit Cool Down St. Louis will be on a mission to help save lives.

“The heat is dangerous, so check on elderly neighbors. Don’t believe grandpa and uncle George, none of these people, because they will say everything is ok,” Gentry Trotter, founder of Cool Down St. Louis, said. “No, you should go to their house and ring the bell. Go in, make sure and check the temperature, and make sure they are alright. Make sure the air is on.”

During the summer, the St. Louis Fire Department works with Cool Down St. Louis and other partners to install new air conditioners for seniors and those with a disability who don’t have air conditioning.

Authorities say the heat can become dangerous as the temperatures rise. Just last month, Cool Down St. Louis launched a summer assistance program with Ameren Missouri, St. Louis City, and the fire department, loading hundreds of window AC units, donated by the utility company.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis Department of Health is sending a dire warning about the heat.

“We want folks to limit time outdoors and keep it to the morning or the evening,” Justen Hauser, St. Louis Department of Health, said. “If you do need to be outside, dress in light weight, loose-fitted clothing, and increase your fluid intake. Drink before you’re thirsty.”