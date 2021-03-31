Dutchtown family firebombed out of their home

ST. LOUIS – Neighbors say a family of five was sitting outside their burned-out home in shock after someone lit something on fire and threw it through their front window Wednesday morning.

The home on the 3700 block of Keokuk sustained significant damage. The family was not harmed. St. Louis Police report a suspect is in custody.

“Somebody could have been killed,” said Jerry Braxton. The former Dutchtown resident was in the neighborhood when the fire started.

“Why would he do something like that?” Braxton said.

Police say the 59-year-old man in custody is a neighbor of the victims. Some neighborhood residents familiar with the suspect believe he is living with mental illness.

“I don’t know what prompted him to commit such an action like this,” Braxton said.

Police report the victims, three adults and two children, are all Hispanic. Neighbors say the family speaks very little English and lost everything they owned.

Some residents took clothes and food to the family. The American Red Cross is also assisting. The owners of Palacios Mexican Restaurant on Grand helped provide the family with food after hearing about the fire.

“We are just trying to help them out because we know they don’t have anything,” said Margarita Palacios. “If they need anything, we are here to help.”

