ST. LOUIS – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile food truck made a quick stop in St. Louis to support first responders and healthcare workers.

Mana Mobile visited the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Johnson’s tequila brand, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, operates food the truck.

Since February, Teremana has toured all around the United States to thank first responders, military members and healthcare workers for their service. The truck has already made stops in Colorado, Texas and Florida and plans on several dozen stops through the end of 2023.

Teremana’s cooks served around 400 orders of French toast sticks to SSM workers. One of the company’s leaders reached out to SSM St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday with hopes to plan a trip for the end of the standard work week and thank healthcare workers.

Although “The Rock” was not present himself with this tour, it seems he has a special place in his heart for St. Louis. As part of the ownership group of the XFL, “The Rock” has touted St. Louis for its football atmosphere on several occasions. In one tweet Thursday, he even said, “Let’s go St. Louis! Don’t tell The Lou they ain’t a football city!”

Perhaps the food truck and support via Twitter brings some hope he might eventually make a celebrity appearance at a St. Louis Battlehawks game. The Battlehawks close out their 2023 regular season with three more home games, starting Saturday.

Check out FOX 2’s photos from the event Friday in St. Louis. For more information on Mana Mobile or to find a possible tour date near you, click here.