Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s tequila truck visits St. Louis first responders tomorrow

ST. LOUIS – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile food and drinks truck will be in St. Louis on Thursday to celebrate the city’s first responders.

The Mana Mobile food and drinks truck is the mobile vessel for Johnson’s Teremana Tequila. The Mana Mobile began its Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip in late July to “Bring The Mana.”

The Mana Mobile will serve complimentary tacos to workers at St. Louis Fire Department House No. 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will then go to Mercy Hospital St. Louis from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and serve brioche French Toast to staff there.

Teremana Tequila is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila made in the Jalisco highlands of Mexico.