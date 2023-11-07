ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver hit three MoDOT contract workers in a Ferguson construction zone late Monday night, sending them to the hospital. DWI charges are likely against the driver.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a driver in a white Ford Focus hit the MoDOT contract workers around 10:30 p.m. Monday near New Halls Ferry Road and I-270.

Officials say the accused driver, a 33-year-old man, initially ran away, but he was caught a short time later by St. Louis County police.

The three MoDOT contractors work for Pace Construction. They were laying asphalt in a closed section of Northbound New Halls Ferry Road. An ambulance took all three workers to the hospital.

The workers are 22, 35 and 38 years old. Some are in serious condition and require surgery.

“First and foremost, our focus is on our employees and their families right now,” said Joseph Reichmuth, Pace Safety Director, following the collision.

Authorities are sending a reminder to drivers to take extra safety measures around constructions zones. “Our emphasis on work zone safety is just slow down, be patient pay attention and expect the unexpected,” said Reichmuth.

FOX 2 learned the driver went through the closed construction zone, hitting the workers while emergency lights were flashing. MSHP says the workers were all wearing safety vests and high-visibility reflective ankle bands when they were hit.