ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters.

According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South.

Madeline Christian was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass in this area “when her vehicle began to drift across the center line into oncoming traffic,” the court document said. She then drove her Jeep eastbound in the westbound lanes and hit a vehicle. One person in the other vehicle was killed, one suffered serious physical injuries, and another suffered minor injuries.

The investigation found Christian was driving 56 mph in a 45 mph zone. The car she collided with was driving 20 mph in that same 45 mph zone.

Christian had a blood alcohol content level of 0.222% at the time of the crash.

She has been charged with DWI causing the death of another, DWI causing serious physical injury to another, driving with a revoked driving status, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.