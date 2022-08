ST. LOUIS – The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour and are coming to the Enterprise Center in November.

The concert is on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The Eagles will play their entire “Hotel California” album accompanied by an orchestra and choir, plus a full greatest hits set.

Presale tickets become available on Thursday, August 18 at 10 a.m. Click here for tickets.