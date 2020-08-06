Early August brings a break from the heat; St. Louisans getting out of the house

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – It’s August. And rather than feeling like the dog days of summer, it’s beautiful out.

Between the pandemic, extreme heat, and then a stormy pattern which took over the month of July, people have been feeling cooped up. This resort-like weather has given many a much-needed break from the house.

Michelle Anderson was thankful for a trip to the park Thursday.

“They’re always in the house. Running around and destroying things so we thought we’d bring them out to the park,” Anderson said. “It’s great that we got to get out and not be dying of heat.”

For some, this weather has allowed for a bit of normalcy, finally able to get out of the house for the first time. Others enjoying the park said that you just couldn’t order a day prettier than this.

With many area daycares closed, there aren’t nearly as many options when it’s hot and humid for the kids to burn off all of their energy. The wide-open spaces of the park feels like a safe option. You can see other people outside but still keep your social distance. However, the playgrounds at many parks are still closed.

Even kids weren’t a fan of the weather in July saying that they never wanted to go outside because it was just too hot. Now, they’re playing outside as much as they can because they know it’ll just get hot again in a few days.