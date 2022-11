ST. LOUIS – A north side business caught fire early Tuesday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez captured footage around 5:00 a.m. at King Grill Meat Market, on St. Louis and Prairie Avenues. The initial call came in around 4:00 a.m.

No one was inside, and no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.