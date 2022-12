ST. LOUIS – A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.

According to reports, firefighters responded to ‘The Cheshire’ on Clayton Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter, Nic Lopez, shared that he could see smoke when arrived.

Apparently it up being a small kitchen fire. No word on any interruptions in business at the hotel. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.