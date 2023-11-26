ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are currently battling a fire at the Laclede Groves retirement home in Webster Groves, St. Louis. The incident began around 5 a.m. this morning.

Emergency crews from the Webster Groves, Crestwood, Melville, Kirkwood, Fenton, and Lemay fire departments are actively engaged in combating the fire. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear at this time, and there are no immediate reports of injuries, except for one firefighter indicating that one person was taken to the hospital.

This is an evolving story, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.