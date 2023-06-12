WARRENTON, Mo. – A church in Warrenton, Missouri, went up in flames early Monday morning.

Fire officials said the massive fire destroyed the Abundant Life Church. A red glow was coming from the building, and thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Authorities said at least 10 different agencies responded to the massive blaze around 5 a.m.

“I had to have a few moments where I just let it out. That’s my church, it’s a sad day,” said Joe Soloman, a church member.

Churchgoers are stunned their place of worship was destroyed, a day after Sunday services.

“I was really taken back, very sad to be awakened this morning and to turn on the news and see my church on fire,” Soloman said.

The Warrenton Fire Protection District responded to a 911 call for a fire at the church off Northwest Service Road, just west of State Route W.

“They tried to make entrance through one of the rear doors, they were immediately met with heavy smoke,” said Jim Sharp, emergency management director for Warren County. “They found a stairwell, went up that, had to breach a door, on their terminal cameras, they believed to be some type of living or sleeping quarters. They search that room, with no results. Came back down the stairs and tried to get into the church area, they had to immediately turn back because of the amount of fire and smoke they were faced with.”

The church’s roof had collapsed during the fire.

“It’s a matter of luck. I think it speaks directly to the amount of skill and professionalism that they have to realize when their lives are in danger and to make the right call,” Sharp said.

Worshippers said, although their church is a total loss, they will not let that destroy their spirits.

“The building is lost, but the work of building God’s kingdom will go forward, and we are going to be a part of that,” Soloman said. “If we have to, we will put a tent up here. But we are going to do what we have to do to continue to promote the gospel.”

No one was hurt. Authorities said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.